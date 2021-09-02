Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.71. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 15,758 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 85,363 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 241.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

