Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.13 ($62.51).

Shares of SHL traded up €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, hitting €59.66 ($70.19). 654,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.06. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

