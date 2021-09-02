Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.13 ($62.51).

Shares of SHL traded up €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, hitting €59.66 ($70.19). 654,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.06. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

