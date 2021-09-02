Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0023 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $960.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00818501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

