Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

