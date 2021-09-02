Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Silk Road Medical worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,449. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

