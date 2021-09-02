Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Silk Road Medical worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,449 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.