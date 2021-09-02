SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as low as C$8.08. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 246,455 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

