Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Stock Price Up 27.9%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) shares rose 27.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

