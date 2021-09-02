Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $135.81 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

