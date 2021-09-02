SKALE Network Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $466.75 million and $39.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047528 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

