Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Shares Down 0.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.41. 53,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 152,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$894.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

