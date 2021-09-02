SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) vs. Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head to Head Comparison

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkillSoft and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60 Elastic 0 2 15 0 2.88

SkillSoft currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $179.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given SkillSoft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Elastic $608.49 million 24.27 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -122.25

SkillSoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13% Elastic -21.54% -26.34% -12.97%

Summary

Elastic beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.