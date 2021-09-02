Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SKY opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

