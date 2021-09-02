Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

