Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLTTF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

