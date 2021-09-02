Smart MFG Tops One Day Volume of $13,331.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $13,331.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars.

