SmartCash Market Capitalization Achieves $9.59 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $444,023.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,612.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.74 or 0.07594345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.32 or 0.01334995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00369958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00136105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00609547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00393297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00362799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005927 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

