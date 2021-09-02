SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.10. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

