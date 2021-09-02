Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $654,181.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

