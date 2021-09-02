Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Snowflake stock opened at $301.02 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

