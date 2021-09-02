SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003883 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

