So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 7.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. 9,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.
About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.