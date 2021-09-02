So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 7.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. 9,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth $234,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

