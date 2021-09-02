Soda Coin Price Hits $0.0502 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 44.3% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $88.11 million and $11.41 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047590 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

