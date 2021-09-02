SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s share price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.