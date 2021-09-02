SONM [old] (SNM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,593.00

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM [old] has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047590 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

