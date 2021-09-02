SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SONO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. SONO has a market cap of $9,258.21 and $46.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,459.51 or 1.00241705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049025 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.29 or 0.00938971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00485464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.00360886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.