SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPH stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

