Sora Validator Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,163.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $382,001.22 and approximately $17,163.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,964.36 or 1.00779281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009546 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,231 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

