Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

