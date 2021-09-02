S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.33.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $410,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $450.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

