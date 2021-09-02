S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $449.40. 844,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $453.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

