Spaceswap Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

