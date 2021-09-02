Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $29,591.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 53,207 shares of company stock worth $232,788 and sold 101,575 shares worth $531,225. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,852. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

