Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 97.2% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $60,255.34 and approximately $693.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

