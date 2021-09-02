SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $755,589.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $755,589.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00133892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00156730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.85 or 0.07572724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.87 or 0.99826645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00799327 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

