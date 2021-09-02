SparkPoint (SRK) Price Up 2.2% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $39.05 million and $707,193.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

