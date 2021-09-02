SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $103,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

