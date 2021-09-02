SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 333,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

