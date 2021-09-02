SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.

