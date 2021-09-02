SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 157,271 shares.The stock last traded at $113.57 and had previously closed at $113.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

