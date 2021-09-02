SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.21. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.