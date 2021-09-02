SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.04. 917,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

