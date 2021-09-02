Spectiv (SIG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

