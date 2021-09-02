Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock remained flat at $$67.49 during trading on Thursday. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,973. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.