Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE SPR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

