Splintershards (SPS) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Splintershards has a market cap of $43.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

