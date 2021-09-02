Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

