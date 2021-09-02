Spore (SPORE) Hits Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $66,465.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spore has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

