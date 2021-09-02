Sprott (TSE:SII) Trading Up 1.7%

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.38 and last traded at C$43.14. Approximately 31,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 53,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

