Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 32,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. 275,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,762. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 234.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

